FIFA Women’s World Cup: Co-host New Zealand booted out

Co-host nation New Zealand has been booted out of the ongoing FIFA Women’s World Cup after a disappointing goalless draw with Switzerland in Dunedin, New Zealand on Sunday evening.

The result sees the Football Ferns as the first host nation to be eliminated in the group stage of a Women’s World Cup.

It was all pain and disappointment in the faces of the hosts when Switzerland denied their opponent a win in front of a packed stadium to exit the tourney.

New Zealand was zealous to defeat the Swiss but was unlucky to find the back of the net despite a decent chance that fell to Jacqui Hand in the first half.

With Norway comfortably leading the Philippines 3-0 in the other Group A match, the Football Ferns had it all to play to win the game to progress to the next stage, however, it was a herculean task for Jitka Klimkova side who were not effective at goal.

From recess, the host nation did not lose sight of scoring to win the tight match, but Inka Grings’ prolific charges broke New Zealand’s heart with Swiss goalkeeper Gaëlle Thalmann’s timely saves in the dying minutes of the game.

Switzerland cruised to the last 16 after topping Group A with five points, one more than New Zealand. They will play the second-place finishers in Group C.

Meanwhile, Norway walloped the Philippines 6-0 to finish as runner-up in the same group with four points, and a five-goal advantage.