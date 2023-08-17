FIFA Women’s World Cup final between England and Spain live on Showmax Pro

The FIFA Women’s World Cup has captivated global audiences with its thrilling matches and remarkable displays of talent, while also shining a much-deserved spotlight on women’s football.

As the tournament reaches its exciting conclusion, Showmax Pro, courtesy of SuperSport, is providing its subscribers with the opportunity to experience the pinnacle of women’s soccer live and direct.

The climax of this incredible journey will feature a riveting showdown between Spain and England, two powerhouses in the world of women’s football. The match is scheduled to take place on Sunday, 20 August, with kick-off at 12:00 Central Africa Time (CAT). Spain secured their place in the final by defeating Sweden 2-1, while England emerged victorious against co-hosts Australia with a resounding 3-1 win. The Australian Matildas’ fairy-tale run has reached its peak, culminating in their best-ever finish in the tournament.

The FIFA Women’s World Cup has witnessed the display of extraordinary talent from some of the finest players on the planet. The likes of Ella Toone, Lauren Hemp, Aitana Bonmatí, and Jennifer Hermoso have dazzled fans with their skill and dedication, showcasing the immense progress that women’s football has made on the global stage.

One of the most remarkable aspects of this year’s World Cup has been the historic achievements of African teams. South Africa, Nigeria, and Morocco have all advanced to the knockout stages for the first time, marking a significant milestone in the history of the tournament. This triumphant feat has inspired the entire continent and raised the bar for women’s football in Africa.

Showmax Pro, Africa’s leading streaming platform, is honoured to provide exclusive access to the FIFA Women’s World Cup final for its subscribers across the continent. Football enthusiasts can enjoy the thrilling action, heart-pounding moments, and historic triumphs as they unfold live. Showmax Pro offers various subscription plans, including the Showmax Pro Mobile package starting at just ZAR 225/KSh 1 050/N 3 200, ensuring that fans have a front-row seat to the spectacle.

As the world eagerly anticipates the crowning moment of the FIFA Women’s World Cup, Showmax Pro continues to elevate the fan experience by delivering top-tier sports content directly to its subscribers’ screens. Join us in celebrating this historic occasion and witnessing the culmination of a tournament that has redefined the landscape of women’s football.