FIFA World Cup 2022: Which Cities produced most players?

Ahead of the 2022 World Cup, bettingexpert.com has collected the birthplaces of all the squad players that have participated in World Cups since the tournament’s inception in 1930 to determine what city has produced the most squad players. 

According to the results of the analysis:

  • Montevideo, Uruguay has produced the most squad players – 95 in total

  • Mexico City, Mexico is in second place since it produced 72 squad players

  • Buenos Aires, Argentina is in third place with 66 players being born there

The top 20 cities can be found below:

Ranking

Number of players

City of birth

Country

1.

95

Montevideo

Uruguay

2.

72

Mexico City

Mexico

3.

66

Buenos Aires

Argentina

4.-5.

63

Rio De Janeiro

Brazil

4.-5.

63

Santiago

Costa Rica

6.

54

Vienna

Austria

7.-8.

46

Asunción

Paraguay

7.-8.

46

Budapest

Hungary

9.-10.

45

Lima

Peru

9.-10.

45

Moscow

Russia

11.

39

Sofia

Bulgaria

12.

38

Belgrade

Serbia

13.

35

Yaoundé

Cameroon

14.

34

Tehran

Iran

15.-16.

33

São Paulo

Brazil

15.-16.

33

Glasgow

United Kingdom

17.-18.

30

Douala

Cameroon

17.-18.

30

Zagreb

Croatia

19.

29

Amsterdam

Netherlands

20.

27

Belfast

United Kingdom

When only members of the winning teams are considered, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil & São Paulo, Brazil are tied for first place, both having produced 5 winning players. Lanus (Argentina), Munich (Germany), Marseille (France) & Rome (Italy) are tied for second place since all of them produced 3 winning players.

If only countries are taken into account, Brazil has produced the most squad players – staggering 353 players in total; France is second with 342 squad players and Germany third with 303 players.

