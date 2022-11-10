FIFA World Cup 2022: Which Cities produced most players?

Ahead of the 2022 World Cup, bettingexpert.com has collected the birthplaces of all the squad players that have participated in World Cups since the tournament’s inception in 1930 to determine what city has produced the most squad players.
According to the results of the analysis:
-
Montevideo, Uruguay has produced the most squad players – 95 in total
-
Mexico City, Mexico is in second place since it produced 72 squad players
-
Buenos Aires, Argentina is in third place with 66 players being born there
The top 20 cities can be found below:
|
Ranking
|
Number of players
|
City of birth
|
Country
|
1.
|
95
|
Montevideo
|
Uruguay
|
2.
|
72
|
Mexico City
|
Mexico
|
3.
|
66
|
Buenos Aires
|
Argentina
|
4.-5.
|
63
|
Rio De Janeiro
|
Brazil
|
4.-5.
|
63
|
Santiago
|
Costa Rica
|
6.
|
54
|
Vienna
|
Austria
|
7.-8.
|
46
|
Asunción
|
Paraguay
|
7.-8.
|
46
|
Budapest
|
Hungary
|
9.-10.
|
45
|
Lima
|
Peru
|
9.-10.
|
45
|
Moscow
|
Russia
|
11.
|
39
|
Sofia
|
Bulgaria
|
12.
|
38
|
Belgrade
|
Serbia
|
13.
|
35
|
Yaoundé
|
Cameroon
|
14.
|
34
|
Tehran
|
Iran
|
15.-16.
|
33
|
São Paulo
|
Brazil
|
15.-16.
|
33
|
Glasgow
|
United Kingdom
|
17.-18.
|
30
|
Douala
|
Cameroon
|
17.-18.
|
30
|
Zagreb
|
Croatia
|
19.
|
29
|
Amsterdam
|
Netherlands
|
20.
|
27
|
Belfast
|
United Kingdom
When only members of the winning teams are considered, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil & São Paulo, Brazil are tied for first place, both having produced 5 winning players. Lanus (Argentina), Munich (Germany), Marseille (France) & Rome (Italy) are tied for second place since all of them produced 3 winning players.
If only countries are taken into account, Brazil has produced the most squad players – staggering 353 players in total; France is second with 342 squad players and Germany third with 303 players.