FIFA World Cup 2022: Which Cities produced most players?

Ahead of the 2022 World Cup, bettingexpert.com has collected the birthplaces of all the squad players that have participated in World Cups since the tournament’s inception in 1930 to determine what city has produced the most squad players.

According to the results of the analysis:

Montevideo, Uruguay has produced the most squad players – 95 in total

Mexico City, Mexico is in second place since it produced 72 squad players

Buenos Aires, Argentina is in third place with 66 players being born there

The top 20 cities can be found below:

Ranking Number of players City of birth Country 1. 95 Montevideo Uruguay 2. 72 Mexico City Mexico 3. 66 Buenos Aires Argentina 4.-5. 63 Rio De Janeiro Brazil 4.-5. 63 Santiago Costa Rica 6. 54 Vienna Austria 7.-8. 46 Asunción Paraguay 7.-8. 46 Budapest Hungary 9.-10. 45 Lima Peru 9.-10. 45 Moscow Russia 11. 39 Sofia Bulgaria 12. 38 Belgrade Serbia 13. 35 Yaoundé Cameroon 14. 34 Tehran Iran 15.-16. 33 São Paulo Brazil 15.-16. 33 Glasgow United Kingdom 17.-18. 30 Douala Cameroon 17.-18. 30 Zagreb Croatia 19. 29 Amsterdam Netherlands 20. 27 Belfast United Kingdom

When only members of the winning teams are considered, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil & São Paulo, Brazil are tied for first place, both having produced 5 winning players. Lanus (Argentina), Munich (Germany), Marseille (France) & Rome (Italy) are tied for second place since all of them produced 3 winning players.

If only countries are taken into account, Brazil has produced the most squad players – staggering 353 players in total; France is second with 342 squad players and Germany third with 303 players.