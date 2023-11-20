FIFA World Cup 2026 Asian qualifying 2nd stage standings

FIFA

Following are the group standings of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Asian Zone qualifying tournament second stage ahead of Tuesday’s matches (tabulated under teams, matches played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Group A

Qatar 1 1 0 0 8 1 3

India 1 1 0 0 1 0 3

Kuwait 1 0 0 1 0 1 0

Afghanistan 1 0 0 1 1 8 0

Group B

Japan 1 1 0 0 5 0 3

Syria 1 1 0 0 1 0 3

DPR Korea 1 0 0 1 0 1 0

Myanmar 1 0 0 1 0 5 0

Group C

South Korea 1 1 0 0 5 0 3

China 1 1 0 0 2 1 3

Thailand 1 0 0 1 1 2 0

Singapore 1 0 0 1 0 5 0

Group D

Oman 1 1 0 0 3 0 3

Malaysia 1 1 0 0 4 3 3

Kyrgyzstan 1 0 0 1 3 4 0

Chinese Taipei 1 0 0 1 0 3 0

Group E

Iran 1 1 0 0 4 0 3

Uzbekistan 1 1 0 0 3 1 3

Turkmenistan 1 0 0 1 1 3 0

Hong Kong 1 0 0 1 0 4 0

Group F

Iraq 1 1 0 0 5 1 3

Vietnam 1 1 0 0 2 0 3

Philippines 1 0 0 1 0 2 0

Indonesia 1 0 0 1 1 5 0

Group G

Saudi Arabia 1 1 0 0 4 0 3

Jordan 1 0 1 0 1 1 1

Tajikistan 1 0 1 0 1 1 1

Pakistan 1 0 0 1 0 4 0

Group H

United Arab Emirates 1 1 0 0 4 0 3

Bahrain 1 1 0 0 2 0 3

Yemen 1 0 0 1 0 2 0

Nepal 1 0 0 1 0 4 0

Group I

Australia 1 1 0 0 7 0 3

Lebanon 1 0 1 0 0 0 1

Palestine 1 0 1 0 0 0 1

Bangladesh 1 0 0 1 0 7 0

Note: The top two teams of each group advance to the third stage of the qualifying tournament.

