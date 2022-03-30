FIFA World Cup: Algeria kicked out by Cameroon

Algeria failed to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup after losing 2-1 to Cameroon in Tuesday’s playoff at Blida Stadium.

Karl Toko Ekambi’s goal for Cameroon in stoppage time killed the hopes of Algeria, who were just minutes away from qualification after Ahmed Touba scored in the 118th minute to cancel out a first-half goal by Bayern Munich forward Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting.

Algeria had won 1-0 away in the first leg four days ago in Douala, but missed the ticket to Qatar on away goals after a 2-2 aggregate draw.

Cameroon join Ghana, Senegal, Morocco and Tunisia in representing Africa at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Enditem