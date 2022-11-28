Fifa World Cup: Ghana Wins First Game Against South Korea

The Black Stars of Ghana have won their first game in the ongoing Fifa World Cup in Qatar against South Korea.

They made their win in a thrilling encounter on Monday, 28 November 2022 at the Education City Stadium.

The Black Stars beat South Korea 3-2

The African side were up by two goals to nil in the first half but the celebrations of the travelling fans were cut short by a South Korea comeback after the break.

Two headers in three minutes from Cho Gue-sung, top-scorer in his domestic league, levelled the game after 61 minutes.

Ajax forward Mohammed Kudus, who had headed in Jordan Ayew’s cross in the first half, tapped in his second and Ghana’s third to secure victory for the West Africans.

Mohammed Salisu had opened the goal galore for Ghana with a header in the 24th minute.

Meanwhile, chances continued to fall South Korea’s way deep into injury time as the referee added additional 10 minutes but Ghana held on.

Ghana will face Uruguay in their final group game while South Korea play Portugal.