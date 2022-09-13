FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: Ghanaian Personnel To Provide Security Assistance

A group of License Recruitment Agencies has advised Ghanaian youth and the working class who are scheming to travel to various countries, particularly the Gulf countries, in search of jobs and to advance their careers to always deal with licensed and certified recruitment agencies.

They stressed that going through legal channels would always save them from being stranded once they arrived at their destination.

Joblinq Africa, one of the Licensed Agency’s Chief Executive Officers Abena Sama Darko made this known when the group of License Recruitment Agencies held a press conference in Accra to announce their agreement with Regency Security Services and FIFA to provide security assistance during the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar.

This she said, per this contract, Joblinq Africa has been legally mandated to recruit Ghanaians, especially the youth who will participate in the security and safety operations and other departments to ensure the smooth running of the game.

Stressing that the agreement would go a long way toward mitigating the country’s high level of employment and would also contribute significantly to Ghana’s economic growth.

Abena Sama Darko also used the opportunity to urge the government to enact stringent measures to ensure that all recruitment agencies that are not legally licensed and certified are shut down in order to restore sanity to the labor migration process.

In his remark, the Government Relations Manager/Regency Security Services, Jehd Nasr Mohsen Shagera stated that as a security company in Qatar, they decided to recruit Ghanaians because they have worked with personnel from Ghana in the past and have not encountered any challenges.

He stated that the hired personnel would receive the necessary security training to enable them to stand out while executing their responsibilities.

Stressing that, involvement in the tournament is important since they will play a critical role in ensuring that fans, players, and officials have a safe and secure experience.

However, he reassured the personnel of their safety, stating that the Qatari government has put in place the necessary safeguards.

He, therefore, entreated the personnel to adhere to the laws and regulations of Qatar in order to enjoy their stay.

