FIFAe Finals make a 2023 comeback as new FIFA esports season is announced

The FIFAe Finals 2023 will once again be the climax of the season featuring all things FIFAe ranging from esports, gaming, music, fashion and much more

As the ‘FIFAe Finals’ model is set to return for summer 2023, the tournament will see the Best 24 clubs, players and nations to qualify for FIFAe Finals 2023.

According to FIFA after the success of the first-ever FIFAe Finals 2022 this summer, FIFAe announced the return of the pinnacle events in summer 2023. More nations, clubs and players than ever before are expected to enrol in the FIFAe competitions – which will start at the end of September 2022 – with the world’s top competitive gamers set to compete over the next months to qualify for the FIFAe Finals 2023. Ultimate fame awaits at the pinnacle events as players can qualify for the FIFAe Club World Cup 2023 presented by EA SPORTS as a team, represent their country at the FIFAe Nations Cup 2023 presented by EA SPORTS or compete against the world’s best individuals at the FIFAe World Cup 2023 presented by EA SPORTS. In addition, with an updated season format, 24 of the best individual players, clubs and nations will each compete at their series’ pinnacle event, enabling more preparation time, more prize money for individuals and more chances to tell the stories of the competitors.

Moreover, the FIFAe Finals 2023 will once again be the climax of the season featuring all things FIFAe ranging from esports, gaming, music, fashion and much more. A total of USD 1.2 million prize money will be distributed at the FIFAe Finals 2023 in addition to the prize pool available throughout the season via various qualification events.

“Following the positive feedback from the FIFAe Finals 2022, we’ll continue to double down on co-creating with fans, teams and stakeholders whilst offering more opportunities for partners with FIFA’s new commercial structure for football gaming and esports”, said Romy Gai, Chief Business Officer at FIFA. “This season will further cement the FIFAe competitions as the climax for the world’s best and a place for the entire community to share their passion.”

And last season, players from across the globe, over 780 clubs and over 80 nations participated in the different tournament series – making it the most engaging season on FIFAe social media channels ever. As of 2023, brands will be able to take up dedicated partnerships around esports with the new commercial structure for the first time in FIFA’s history.

Furthermore, to its competitions, FIFAe will maintain focus on creating a positive impact with ‘The Good Game Promise’, which was launched ahead of the FIFAe Finals 2022. FIFA.GG will continue to serve as the main hub of FIFAe for the upcoming season, where fans and players alike will be able to see results, rankings, fixtures and livestreams from the events, added FIFAe.