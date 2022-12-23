Fifi Kwetey receives support from the Overlords of Nogokpo

The outpouring of congratulatory messages from party well- wishers to the newly elected General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr. Fifi Fiavi Kwetey is far from over.

Latest to join the list are the overlords of Nogokpo, his hometown, in the Ketu South Municipality of the Volta Region.

A statement signed by Amuzu William Agbodzalu, spokesperson for the overlords, said, “We are extending our warm congratulations to the former Member of Parliament for Ketu South on his victory at the recent national delegates conference of the NDC.”

“Fifi Fiavi Kwetey is our son from Nogokpo and he is one of our brave warriors from the land- his victory as the new General Secretary of the NDC is welcome news and we shall solidly be behind him both physically and spiritually to perform his tasks without fear to rescue Ghanaians from the current hardship,” the statement said.

The overlords further appealed to the leadership of the NDC and other Nogokpo citizens at home and abroad to support him to successfully deliver on the mandate in the interest of the NDC and Ghanaians.

They also congratulated other newly elected national executives of the NDC.