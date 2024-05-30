Fifi Kwetey Tours Volta Limited Voter Registration Centers on Final Day

On the final day of the limited voter registration exercise, the General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr. Fiavi Fifi Kwetey, toured several registration centers in the Volta Region. He was accompanied by the Volta Regional Secretary, James Gunu, the regional vice chairman, Mr. Egypt Kudoto, and other regional executives of the Volta Branch of the NDC.

Purpose of the Tour

The primary objectives of the tour were to mobilize eligible voters, gather information on the registration process, and assess the region’s preparedness for the 2024 elections. During the tour, the team met with Constituency Executive Committee members, parliamentary candidates, election directors, and registration officials to ensure a smooth and peaceful process.

Encouragement and Support

At the Akatsi South office of the Electoral Commission, Fiavi Fifi Kwetey interacted with eligible voters, encouraging party supporters to get more people to register and emphasizing the importance of voting. He supported the exercise with undisclosed cash donations across the region. Mr. James Gunu commended the constituencies’ efforts in mobilizing voters. Mr. Kwetey praised the region’s dedication and reiterated the party’s commitment to free, fair, and transparent elections. He assured that the party is prepared to match the New Patriotic Party (NPP) “boot for boot” in the December 7, 2024, polls.

Commitment to Election Integrity

Mr. Kwetey also urged the Electoral Commission to maintain the integrity of the entire process, emphasizing the importance of a fair and transparent election until John Dramani Mahama is declared the winner.

Entourage and Reception

Mr. Kwetey’s entourage included:

Mr. Egypt Kudoto, Regional Vice Chairman

James Gunu, Regional Secretary

Mr. Bright Ege, Deputy Regional Secretary

Francis Seglah, Regional Director of Elections & IT

Johnson Samlafo, Deputy Regional Youth Organizer

Other regional executives

The tour underscored the NDC’s commitment to reclaiming power from the ruling NPP government. Mr. Kwetey and his team were warmly received, reflecting the party’s strong support in the region.