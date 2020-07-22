…Urges Rest Of Africa To Learn From Ghana

FIFPRO Africa has urged other federations on the continent to follow the Ghana Football Association’s model of disbursement of the FIFA/CAF Covid-19 Relief Fund worth $1.8million.

The Ghana FA recently announced the model for disbursement of monies allotted by FIFA and CAF which has since been greeted with a massive uproar from the football caucus in the country.

The GFA allocated the monies to twelve subsidiaries – the wider football community – which has been appreciated by FIFPRO Africa.

The Ghana Football Association allocated the funds within the framework of the financial aid granted to the FAs following the Covid-19 crisis.

Stéphane Burchkalter, Secretary General of FIFPRO Africa, commented:

“The Ghanaian Football Association is showing the way forward with this very sensible decision, which will limit the adverse effects of the crisis and will naturally benefit the clubs and therefore the players, whose contracts it has not been possible to honour in the normal way.”

“In this regard, we strongly encourage all the African football associations to follow the path mapped out by the Ghanaians and to redistribute the total funds received from FIFA and the CAF, particularly to those who need them most.”

