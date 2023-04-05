Fifteen candidates cleared to contest Western North NDC primaries

Fifteen out of the 17 aspirants who filed to contest the National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary primaries in the Western North Region have been cleared by the vetting committee.

The committee, headed by Alhaji Mohammed Cole Younger, and supported by Ms Beatrice Annan, however, disqualified two of the aspirants.

Felix Nanor Tetteh, who was contesting the Juaboso seat, and Awudu Musah, Presiding Member for Bia West District Assembly, who filed to contest for the Bia West Constituency seat, had been disqualified.

The candidates, as numbered on the ballot for the Wiawso Constituency, are Sam Jerome, Kofi Benteh Afful, Frank Pedro Asare and Emmanuel Adanse Bona.

Bright Brefo, Kwame Obeng Adjina, and Stephen Kingsley Bennie have been cleared to contest the Bibiani Anhwiaso Bekwai Constituency seat.

Mr Oscar Ofori Larbi, the incumbent Member of Parliament (MP) for Aowin and Dr Joseph Yensu were cleared to contest for the Aowin Constituency.

Dr Augustine Tawiah, the MP for Bia West, and Mr Mustapha Amadu Tango, have been cleared to contest the Bia West Constituency seat.

Mr Richard Acheampong, the MP for Bia East would join Mr Sampson Ahi, Member of Parliament for Bodi, Mr Joseph Betino, MP for Suaman and Mr Kwabena Mintah Akando MP for Juaboso, to go unopposed as his sole contender, Mr Felix Tetteh, had been disqualified.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency after the two-day exercise, Mr Michael Aidoo, the Western North Regional Chairman of the NDC, commended the aspirants for a successful exercise and tasked them to run clean campaigns devoid of insults.

He tasked the constituency executives to monitor the activities of candidates on their various platforms and refer them to the party’s disciplinary committee when necessary.

Dr Augustine Tawiah, the incumbent MP, Bia West, said the NDC would form the next government and, therefore, needed experienced hands to support former President John Dramani Mahama to lead the nation.

Mr Bright Asamoah Brefo and Mr Kwame Obeng Adjinah, both aspirants, asked the delegates in Bibiani Anhwiaso Bekwai to vote for them to win the parliamentary seat for the NDC.