At least 15 were killed when two vehicles collided in Afghanistan’s southern Zabul province, an official said Friday.

At least 12 more were injured in the accident which took place in the Shar-e Safa district of the province on Thursday night, according to the head of the health department of the province, Lal Mohammad Tokhi.

An oil tanker truck was in collision with a passenger bus along a highway in the district, Tokhi said.

Meanwhile, Gul Islam Seyal, the provincial governor’s spokesman, confirming the collision and spoke of 14 dead and 12 people injured.

Seyal blamed the accident on poor roads, for which he blamed the Taliban militants.

According to the officials, the passengers were heading back to their homes from southern Helmand province.

Afghanistan’s uneven highways, as well as reckless driving by motorists cost tens of lives each year.