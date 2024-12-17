Fifteen NDC Supporters Granted Bail After Arson Attack on EC Office in Eastern Region

Fifteen supporters of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) have been granted bail by the Osino District Court in the Eastern Region, following their arrest in connection with an arson attack on an Electoral Commission (EC) office in Asuboi, Ayensuano Constituency.

The incident occurred on December 10, 2024, during a protest by a group calling itself the Ayensuano Concerned Youth, which erupted after the declaration of Ida Adwoa Asiedu as the Member of Parliament-elect for the constituency. The protest escalated into an attack on the EC office, which was subsequently set on fire.

The 15 suspects, charged with arson, were each granted bail of GH₵20,000 with one surety. They are scheduled to reappear in court on January 14, 2025.

Despite objections from the prosecution, led by Detective Chief Inspector Kamal Salifu Gumah, who raised concerns over the potential interference with ongoing investigations, the court, presided over by His Worship Salifu Bugri Ayagiba, sided with the defense. The defense counsel assured the court that the accused were reputable community members and would fully cooperate with the legal proceedings.