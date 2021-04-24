Fifteen basic schools in the Sagnarigu Municipality have received Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to keep students, pupils and their teachers safe.

The PPE included 6,000 pieces of face masks, 60 gallons of liquid soap and 150 gallons of hand sanitiser.

Among the beneficiary schools were Choggu Demonstration Junior High School (JHS) ‘A’, Choggu Demonstration JHS ‘B’, Kalpohini SDA JHS ‘A’, Kalpohini SDA JHS ‘B’, Our Lady of Fatima JHS -Sakasaka, Gumani Methodist JHS, Baid-Ul D/A JHS – Jisonayili, 1st November JHS –Gurugu, Gurugu R/C JHS, and Malshegu R/C JHS.

They were donated to the schools by the Centre for Active Learning and Integrated Development (CALID ), a Tamale-based non-governmental organisation (NGO), with funding from OXFAM in Ghana, an international NGO, under its emergency preparedness initiative.

Last week, a similar exercise was undertaken in the West Gonja Municipality and the Sawla-Tuna-Kalba District of the Savannah Region where about 15 basic schools including Kulmasa D/A JHS, Kulmasa R/C JHS, St Monica’s R/C Primary – Sawla, Nakwabi D/A JHS, St Peter’s R/C Primary –Tuna, St John’s R/C JHS-Tuna, and Sawla Girls Model School also received the PPE.

Mr Mohammed Awal Sumani Bapio, Executive Director of CALID, who presented the items to some of the schools in the Sagnarigu Municipality of the Northern Region, reminded students and pupils that “COVID-19 is still here. So, continue to adhere to the precautionary measures.”

Mr Bapio told the teachers that “We know the PPE will not be enough for all the children. Select those, who are the marginalised, those you know sincerely that their parents will not be able to buy for them, and share it amongst them.”

On the vaccination exercise, he urged the public to disregard the myths and conspiracies about the COVID-19 vaccines and to take the jab to help stop the spread of the disease in the country.

Mr Alhassan Ziblim, Headmaster of Choggu Demonstration JHS ‘A’, expressed gratitude to the donors for the gesture, saying it would go a long way to protect the teachers, students and pupils as they continued their academic activities.