Fifth edition of Miss Health Ghana to be launched

The launch of Ghana’s premier pageant for health practitioners and students, Miss Health Ghana, is set for Saturday, August 5, 2023, in Accra.

The fifth edition, themed “Empowering Girls with Menstrual Cups,” would witness beautiful ladies selected from various regions compete for the enviable and prestigious crown.

Speaking in an interview ahead of the launch, Madam Gladys Akyere Rockson, Chief Executive Officer of Lamrock Agency, organisers of the pageant, said that this year’s edition seeks to enlighten young ladies on the need to embrace their periods with confidence and dignity.

“We look to create a platform for health professionals and students to help in the sensitization of the transformative reproductive health campaign. This year, Miss Health Ghana is on a mission to reduce period poverty and provide 10,000 girls with menstrual cups.

“Together, we can break the barriers and ensure that no girl misses out on opportunities due to the lack of access to menstrual hygiene products. We have in past editions engaged in various campaigns of sensitising the masses about various health issues, including breast cancer awareness, mental health, and first aid administration, among others,” she said.

She added that astute health professionals would grace the launch of the pageantry, where the prizes, dates for the grand finale, and other pertinent information would be announced.

Past winners of Miss Health Ghana, including Ohemaa Agyekum, Priscilla Serwaa Manu, Leticia Yayra Ama Asigbey, and Hillary Frekue, have undertaken more than 50 health projects with thousands of beneficiaries across the country.

The partners and sponsors for this year’s Miss Health Ghana pageant include Okumah Hotels, Ocean Green Beach Villa, Accra City Hotels, Bel Aqua, Asouvo Security, Sonotech Diagnostic Centre. Vfs Logistics, among others.