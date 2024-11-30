Fifth Flower Community Fair 2024 

This event will be held at the University of Ghana Academic Freedom Park from 29 November to 1 December 2024, from 9 am to 7 pm daily.

This year’s theme is “GardenGarden of Equality Nurturing Women’s Contributions.” The event includes an exhibit of edible flowers and teas, garden conversations on topics like sustainable gardening and women’s role in horticulture, and a workshop.

This event emphasizes the urgent need to envision and secure our future through innovative, sustainable practices in horticulture, floriculture, and agriculture, which will contribute to food security and economic empowerment.

A three-day exhibition showcasing a variety of gardening, floriculture and recycled products.

This women-focused event is a unique opportunity to explore green business opportunities and sustainable development strategies, specifically designed to inspire and empower women in the field of floriculture.

Workshop: An expert-led session offering practical skills in sustainable gardening, environmental conservation, and innovative green technologies.

Mckingtorch Africa offers special recycling training for children, designed to engage the next generation of environmental stewards through interactive and educational activities that are both exciting and informative.

Aside from the main attractions, there will be a variety of entertaining and educational activities, including a kids’ learning and play centre, networking and giveaways, a photo booth, music, and a women’s achievement gallery, ensuring there’s something for everyone to enjoy and learn from.

See you there

Source : Anita Mensah