Fifty- four arrested for various motorcycles and tricycles offences in Takoradi

The Western Regional Motor Transport and Traffic Department together with the Region SWAT team has arrested fifty-four (54) motorcycles and tricycles engaged in various criminal activities.

The operation, was also aimed at arresting riders who violated the Road Traffic Regulations such as unregistered motorcycles and tricycles, riding without a Rider’s License or Insurance and use of motorcycles without the needed documents.

DSP Olivia Ewurabena Adiku, the Western Regional Police Public Relations Officer, said between 30th July and 1st August, 2021 around 6pm to 10pm, the unit embarked on the exercise supervised by the Regional MTTD Commander, Chief Superintendent Isaac K. Sorkpah.

She pointed out that the exercise would control criminal activities within the Sekondi/Takoradi Metropolis.

DSP Adiku said the offenders would be processed and arraigned before court.

She added, “This operation is ongoing and will be sustained to promote security in the Metropolis”.