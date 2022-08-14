Fifty People Killed in Floods in Nigeria

At least fifty people have died as a result of floods in the Nigeria state of Jigawa, Sani Yusuf, the executive secretary of the local emergency management agency, said on Sunday.

“So, when you go around the state we lost about 50 people to the flood now. Even yesterday, seven people from the same family died,” Yusuf said during a press conference, as quoted by Nigerian broadcaster Channels Television.

According to the official, the flood also destroyed “thousands” of homes in the state. Local authorities reportedly set up 11 camps to provide temporary housing for those left homeless.