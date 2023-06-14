Fifty Teachers, staff in Effutu GES honoured for excellence

Fifty Teaching and Non-Teaching Staff as well as Outstanding Pensioners of Public and Private Schools in the Effutu Municipality have been awarded for their dedication and hard work towards the growth of education in the area.

The ceremony under the theme: “Teacher Motivation in ensuring positive learning Outcome,” was organised by Winneba Directorate of the Ghana Education Service (GES).

The awards, initiated by Mr Alexander Ato Kwamina Afenyo-Markin, the Member of Parliament for the Effutu Constituency, was to offer the people the opportunity to recognise the teacher as the fulcrum through which knowledge evolved.

Mr Markin who is also the Deputy Majority Leader of Parliament, had for the past three years, partnered the Winneba GES to honour outstanding teachers in his Constituency.

Mr Robert Botchway, a teacher at the Presbyterian Junior High School (JHS) was adjudged the overall best teacher in the municipality in 2022 Public JHS category and received a double deck refrigerator, citation and an undisclosed amount of money as his award.

The Second Runners up went to Mr Michael Avornyo from the Saint John Anglican School who received an LG Flat screen Television set and a Certificate.

In the Primary Category, Ms Biriwaa of Ntakorfam M/A Basic was adjudged the best Primary School Teacher and received a double deck refrigerator and a citation, while the third position went to Mr Richard Domotey of the Methodist A/B Primary.

In the Private School Division, Mr Kofi Akanyi of Uncle Rich Preparatory School won the overall best JHS teacher for private schools in Effutu municipality for the 2022 academic year.

He received a double deck refrigerator, citation and an undisclosed amount for his award.

Mr Joseph Gampie of Uncle Rich Primary was also adjudged the best primary school teacher and received a double deck refrigerator, citation and certificate, with Ms Rhoda Howard Aidoo also of Uncle Rich and Mr Samuel Ghunney of Ebenezer Memorial School respectively, placing second and third.

Items ranging from sound systems players and television sets and other prices were distributed to selected deserving non-teaching staff and best performed schools during the period.

Special prizes such as undisclosed amount of money, sets of sports jerseys, teaching and learning materials, certificates, citations among other things, were also given to schools and individual pupils who had excelled in quiz competitions and reading festivals.

Mr Afenyo-Markin congratulated the awardees for their dedication towards the improvement of education in Effutuman saying it was both exemplary and commendable.

He urged them to continue with their noble work in shaping academically productive and patriotic citizens.

He indicated that research had unequivocally shown that gratitude enhanced mental and physical health, reduces stress and anxiety, and improved self-worth, resilience and satisfaction in life.

He called on other teachers to also continue to work hard to be recognised and appreciated.

He applauded Mrs Judith Micah, the Effutu Municipal Director of GES for her unwavering commitment in supporting teachers in the municipality, saying her passion and dedication had inspired countless educators and transformed lives through bursaries and scholarships.

“Your efforts are highly commendable, and I extend my sincere appreciation to you for your valuable contributions to education,” he stated.

Mrs Micah, earlier in her address disclosed that Mr Afenyo-Markin realised with concern the declining Basic Education Certificate Examination results in the area and therefore liaised with her office to address it.

She said a teacher’s reward must be attained both on earth and in heaven to facilitate their tasks of developing the human resource base of the country.

Their work, she noted, could not be measured in terms of money, neither could they be remunerated adequately to compensate for their invaluable services to the nation.

On behalf of the Effutu GES Directorate, she expressed immense appreciation to Mr Afenyo-Markin, for his unflinching support to education in the area and further called on stakeholders to contribute meaningfully to reciprocate the kind gesture by the MP to further improve education in the constituency.