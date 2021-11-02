Fifty years since the PRC restored its lawful seat at UN

“Fifty years ago, the People’s Republic of China had its lawful seat restored at the UN. During the past 50 years, the country has always been a builder of world peace, contributor to global development, defender of the international order and provider of public goods.

During the past 50 years, China has written a miraculous chapter in human progress with its own national development and is now making greater and greater contributions to the promotion of world peace and development.

The past 50 years has meant much more than one could have ever imagined during such a short time span. “