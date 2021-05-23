Mr Ayi Remi, the Oti Regional Director of Centre for National Culture has advised Ghanaians to take every precautionary measure intended to break the chain of transmitting the virus in the population.

He said the fight against this COVID-19 pandemic was everyone’s business therefore “we all have to play our parts as individuals and groups to stem the spread.”

Mr Remi said this during the launch of the National Commission on Culture in collaboration with Care Ghana COVID-19 awareness campaign at Dambai, the Municipal capital of Krachi East in the Oti Region.

He said everyone was at risk for COVID-19 and “we all have a part to play in saving lives, preserving life and that cannot be achieved by health research and politicians alone.”

“There is a direct correlation between what government and healthcare services are responsible for and what the public is responsible for by regular wearing of masks, practising hand hygiene and observing social distancing.”

Madam Sahadatu Salifu, Municipal Administrator of National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), advised traders to adopt wearing of face masks in all public places, where it may be difficult to maintain social distancing.

She encouraged the public to keep covering their noses at all times and urged parents to take Covid-19 vaccinations.

The dignitaries who graced the occasion were; Mr Patrick Jilima Charity (MCE) for Krachi East, Mr Amin Abdul, and Municipal Director of Health service, Madam Georgina Mensah, Municipal Director of Ghana Education Service.