Fight against galamsey is a national problem – Paul Amaning

Communication Team Member of the New Patriotic Party(NPP), Paul Amaning has stated that the fight against galamsey needs a strong political will and leadership commitment especially from the President regarding punitive measures for those involved in the act.

Speaking on renewed commitment to the fight against galamsey in the country, he contended that the fight against galamsey is a national problem and the earlier it is tackled the better.

In his submission, Paul Amaning called for punitive measures against actors who renege on their responsibilities and look on for illegal mining to fester.

He said the fight against galamsey has not been successful due to multi-faceted factors including ineffective enforcement.

He said made a number of recommendations in curbing the menace, saying there would be massive gains in the fight if for instance, duty bearers like MMDCEs who head the Security Councils of the Assemblies are held liable for the prevalence of illegal mining in their localities”He told Accra-based Kingdom FM.

He again called for a ban on the use of earth moving machinery for surface mining in view of its destructive impact on the environment.