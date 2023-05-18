Fight Against LGBTQI+: I have been placed on money laundering list – Sam George

Member of Parliament (MP) for Ningo-Prampram, and a strong advocate for the passage of the Anti-LGBTQI Bill in Ghana, Hon. Samuel Nartey George has revealed that the Anti-LGBTQI advocacy has come at a great cost to him and to other like-minded persons.

Speaking on Asempa fm, he revealed that because of his fight against LGBTQI, he can no longer change even a dollar anywhere in the world.

“As we speak, I can’t change even one (1) dollar anywhere in the world,” he said.

According to him, he has been placed on a money laundering list with the claims that he has been laundering money for some Evangelical Conservatives in the US.

Sam George stressed that he has done some travels; in the UK, in Dubai, and when his card is swiped in the system, they, give it back to him without the services he needed.

He however mentioned that, he survived in these countries when he is able to get and use the currency of those countries, or fall on friends to assist him change his money into dollar.

He also recounted incidents where, even though he was traveling on a Diplomatic Passport, he was pulled out and made to sit in a room for over two hours.

“…just to embarrass me. But you see, those things give me hunger to pass this Bill. They spur me on, because the more you tried to break me the harder, I come at you.”

He said he has come a long way to give up on his fight for the passage of the Anti-LGBTQI Bill.