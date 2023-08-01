‘Fight For Education’ comes off on Aug. 26

Making Learning Happen (MLH) in collaboration with Wisdom Boxing Promotions are staging a fund raiser via Boxing in their maiden event dubbed ‘Fight For Education’.

The bill takes place at the DG Hathiramani Hall at the Accra Sports Stadium on August 26, 2023.

Coach Dr. Ofori Asare who is a member of the organization said sports is a great tool that can be used for exposure, entertainment and education and hope that the idea of sports combined with education must be embarrassed and encouraged.

He said young people who have skill, talent and focus must be supported well and groomed well, do that they can achieve well.

The premier MLH Fight Night will feature boxers from the Wisdom Boxing stable and other opponents crack rising stars.

Wisdom is known to have produced great amateur boxers who have represented Ghana at African Championships and Olympic Games, as well as professional stars and champions.

Wisdom Boxing has also produced female boxers, coaches and ring officials.

Miss Sarah Lotus Asare, Administrator at Wisdom Boxing called on parents to know and see what their kids are doing. She invited parents whose children are boxers to the show.

She explained that funds raised would be used to support young boxers and deprived schools.

Some sports dignitaries and Friends of Boxing, the Community and lovers have been invited to make presentations and contributions.

Entities supporting the programme are Graphic Sports, Boxing Ghana, UltimateSportsGhana, GTV Sports Plus, Aphro Beverages, Fidelity Bank and the National Sports Authority (NSA).