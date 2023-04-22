Fight Night Of The Stars Comes Off At Idrowhyt Events Centre On April 30

The Idrowhyt Events Centre at Dansoman will be the action spot on Sunday April 30th when they host the Night Of Stars and Celebrities.

Three popular promotion outfits have come together to create opportunities for young Ghanaian boxers to become world champions.

Bronx Boxing Promotions, Box Office Sports and Cabic Promotions and Management Syndicate have joined hands as partners for the programme which has on the bill young rising stars who can become world beaters.

Gideon Oyiadzo aka Jingles of Cabic said at the Press Briefing to announce the venue and latest developments that he hopes for a good entertaining evening.

Sammy Anim Addo, CEO of Bronx Promotions said it will be a night to remember with celebrities, distinguished guests, politicians and traditional leaders in attendance.

He announced the gate fees as 100ghc for the VIP, 50ghc for Ring Side and 20ghc for the Popular Stand.

The main bout is a 12 Rounds WBO Africa Featherweight Championship between John Laryea vs Solomon Martey.

There is also a 12 Rounds West Africa Boxing Union (WABU) Super Welterweight Championship between Emmanuel Quaye and Jacob Tetteh Laryea, both boxers from Chorkor. This is the crowd puller and main undercard.

The pride of Box Office Sports Promotions who recently returned from South Africa, the Bukom Bomber Alfred Lamptey also called ‘Show Time’ will feature against Namibian Nathaniel Kalololo in a 10 Rounds Super Featherweight Contest.

The Night will see another 12 Rounds National Super Bantamweight Championship between Daniel Gorsh and Michael Tagoe.

Boxing fans will be treated to an eight International Rounds Bantamweight Contest between Michael Decardi-Nelson and Lukman Akinolugbade of Nigeria.

A six Rounds Super Featherweight Contest will involve Emmanuel Mankatah Sackey and an opponent yet to be named.

The show will be rounded off with a 12 Rounds WBO Africa Super Welterweight Championship between Patrick Allotey and Suleiman Jafaru.

All the boxers have urged their fans to come on time, meaning it would be an explosive night of knock outs.

The Night of Stars is sponsored by Ashfoam, Burma Camp Pharmacy, Asamoah Gyan Foundation, Champion Dishes, Gold Star Consult, Paradise Pac Mineral Water, Idrowhyt Events Centre, Basement and Travel Matters.