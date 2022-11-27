Fight on – Ghana Bantamweight Champion Michael Decardi Nelson urges Black Stars

Ghana National Bantamweight Champion, Michael Decardi Nelson urges Black Stars to fight on to beat South Korea and Uruguay and qualify to the next stage of the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Ghana played a great game against Portugal but lost 3-2 in their first match at the Mundial.

Nelson is a football fan who supports the Black Stars. He met Yours Truly at the Bukom Boxing Arena.

On his challenge by Daniel Salasi Gorsh, Nelson said “When I called him he could not respond, now it’s too late because I moving forward, I want to go for Africa and the World title, no turning back”.

Nelson, a product of the Akotoku Academy Boxing Gym who beat veteran Richmond Commey in an exciting bout however would not reject a big cash for a showdown with the emperor who recently defeated George Krampah to win the National Super Bantamweight Title.

Meanwhile, Get Vim Foundation leader, Mackesh Abrantie who is based in the USA has also asked the Black Stars to get Vim and do more as they can be better than most nations.