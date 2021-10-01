Fighting Crime: President urges Police to gain public trust with virtuous conduct

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo Friday charged the Police Administration to ensure that the personnel uphold discipline, integrity, accountability and service in the discharge of their duties.

Without those virtues, he said, gaining the confidence and trust of the public to support fighting crime would be problematic.

The President gave the charge at the 50th Cadet Officers’ Graduation Parade at the Police Academy in Accra, where 129 officers were appointed into the senior officer corps of the Service.

The cadets are the first batch of the Service’s maiden nine-month course with a curriculum tailored to international standards and best practices in policing.

Cadets pursue more academic work now than in the previous six months course.

Those who pass the academic component of the course are awarded a Post-Graduate Diploma Certificate in Security Studies.