Fighting erupts at Nyangbandi, Wenchiki in Chereponi District

Fighting erupted Thursday morning at the Nyangbandi and Wenchiki communities in the Chereponi District of the North-East Region, following the enskinment of a rival chief.

The fighting starting from Nyangbandi and spread to Wenchiki, with fears that it would escalate to the Chereponi Town.

There are reports of some deaths through shooting, while several houses have been burnt.

A source in the area, who briefed the Ghana News Agency, said government workers fled the area to the Chereponi Town.

The GNA gathered that the Paramount Chief of Chereponi wanted to enskin someone as chief of Nyangbandi while the Chief of Wenchiki, a town under Chereponi District, also wanted to enskin a different person for the same community.

Tension then started brewing, and personnel from the security services were sent to the Chief of Wenchiki to prevail on him not to go ahead with the enskinment.

However, he went ahead and enskined the chief this morning (Thursday), a situation, which angered the supporters of the other person, whom the Chief of Chereponi had wanted to enskin, resulting in the fight.