Fiifi Coleman Launches Private Welfare Scheme to Support Elderly Actors

Ghanaian actor and producer Fiifi Coleman has shared his frustrations about the ongoing calls for public assistance for elderly actors, emphasizing that the issue goes beyond being a mere crisis—it’s a glaring failure within the industry itself.

Coleman, in his remarks at the launch of the Private Actors Welfare Scheme at the Marriott Hotel in Accra on January 4, 2024, highlighted the lack of sustainable support systems for veteran actors, many of whom dedicated their lives to entertaining the public but are now left vulnerable in their later years.

Coleman’s new initiative, a collaboration with Hollard Insurance, is designed to provide insurance coverage and long-term financial support to actors, particularly those in their old age. The actor emphasized that this scheme aims to ensure that elderly actors are not just taken care of in times of crisis but throughout their lives. “This isn’t just a crisis but a failed work. A failure of an industry to protect its own. A failure of a community to ensure the hands that feed them and built our dreams don’t crumble in despair,” Coleman lamented.

He pointed out that many of Ghana’s veteran actors, who were once at the forefront of the entertainment industry, are now facing financial struggles without the necessary support. He referred to these veterans as “trailblazers” and expressed disappointment that they were often left to rely on public charity in their most vulnerable moments. Coleman specifically paid tribute to late actors such as SK Ampofo, George Williams, Ekow Blankson, and Super OD, as well as to the current crop of veterans like Fred Amugi, Ben Abdallah, Mawuli Semevor, and Edinam Atatsi, praising their contributions to Ghanaian film and television.

In addition to launching the welfare scheme, Fiifi Coleman challenged his colleagues in the industry to do more for their elderly counterparts. He called on those who are financially able to “adopt” an elderly actor or someone in ill health, to ensure they are not left without the support they need. “What Fiifi Coleman Productions is trying to do here is encourage those of us lucky to be in an industry in this age to be blessed with money, to be blessed with the wherewithal, to be blessed with the grace to affect other people’s lives to support our veterans,” he said.

Reflecting on the disparity in financial gains for today’s actors compared to their predecessors, Coleman remarked that if social media had existed in the past, some of the veterans might have enjoyed far greater recognition and wealth. He lamented that many actors from earlier generations, despite setting the pace for the industry, did not benefit from the fruits of their labor. “I’ve always said that back in the day, if social media were in existence, some of us might be driving the biggest Benz cars, and that is the same with some aged actors who set the pace but couldn’t enjoy the fruits of their labour,” he said.

The Private Actors Welfare Scheme is designed to address these systemic issues by offering a reliable financial safety net to actors, preventing them from being left in dire conditions during their later years. This initiative is part of Fiifi Coleman Productions’ broader vision to create a more sustainable, supportive ecosystem for the Ghanaian entertainment industry, ensuring that those who built it are not forgotten in their time of need. The scheme, which comes as a much-needed intervention, serves as a reminder of the collective responsibility to support the pioneers who laid the foundation for the vibrant entertainment sector Ghana enjoys today.