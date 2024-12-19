Fiifi Kwetey Issues Stern Warning to Appointees in New Government

Fiifi Kwetey, General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has delivered a strong warning to individuals set to be appointed in the incoming government, emphasizing that it will not be “business as usual.”

In an interview with Accra-based Joy News, Kwetey stressed that the NDC’s victory was the result of hard work and the trust placed in them by the people of Ghana. He underscored that no one in the party should undermine the effort made to earn the people’s endorsement.

He warned party members appointed to positions of influence that if they behaved in a similar manner to the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in power, they would have him to contend with. Kwetey made it clear that any display of arrogance by those in office would not be tolerated, as they owed their positions to the people who entrusted them with power.

“The NDC must appreciate that this reset agenda is not just about removing the NPP from power,” he said. “Charity must begin at home. If anyone thinks we have worked hard to remove the NPP, only to do exactly what we campaigned against, then they will realize that I am a different General Secretary.”

Kwetey emphasized that for the NDC to succeed, competent individuals must be given the opportunity to work, regardless of their political affiliation or whether they voted for the party. For him, the country’s well-being is more important than partisan interests, and he is committed to ensuring that the NDC remains accountable to the people.