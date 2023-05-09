Fijai Headmaster reinstated after two weeks of investigation

The Director General of the Ghana Education Service has called for the reinstatement of headmaster of Fijai Senior High School, Kenneth Agbomadze.

The headmaster was asked to stay off duties officially, when some parents allegedly accused him of collecting some unapproved fees sometime in April this year.

A Committee, led by the Western Regional Director of Education, Mrs Felicia Agyeibea Okai was charged with conducting investigations into the alleged appropriacies.

Mrs. Okai, the Committee Chair found him not guilty of any of the said accusations and after two weeks of intensive search proven that the headmaster did not err.

His reinstatement, effective May 8, 2023, was in a statement copied the Ghana News Agency on Tuesday and endorsed by the Committee.

Portions of the statement, “I have been directed by the Director General to hand over the administration of the school to you after the work of the committee.”