Fijai SHS Headmaster reinstated

The Headmaster of Fijai Senior High School, Kenneth Agbomadzi has been reinstated by the Ghana Education service three weeks after he was interdicted for allegedly collecting illegal fees.

According to a statement signed by the Western Regional Director of the Education Service, Felicia Agyeibea Okai, this decision was based on the outcome of the report presented by investigative Committee set up to probe the issue.

The statement warned management of the school against collection of illegal fees.