Fijai SHS marks seven decades of academic excellence

The Fijai Senior High School in Takoradi, has began preparation towards the massive celebration of academic excellence spanning the last seven decades.

The celebration anchored on “Seven decades of holistic education through thick and thin” would also be used to raise funds for infrastructure development and as well showcase the many talents in human resources raised by the school.

The actual celebration, has been slated for February 28 to March 6, 2022.

Mr. Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, Western Regional Minister, during the Regional launch said holistic education helped better communication and social skills where students were able to connect using their creative skills.

“I know this institution has been through this achievement and more; as you celebrate seven decades of holistic education through thick and thin, we implore you to apply the lessons to improve a stronger teacher-student relationship and encourage self confidence amongst students” he said.

The Regional Minister appreciated the alumni of the school strong network and constant giving back to their Alma Mater.

“I will urge you to continue the good works and keep soaring the name of the school high… Congratulations on your 70th anniversary celebrations.”

The Fijai School was inaugurated by the Paramount Chief of Essikado, Nana Kobina Nketisah 1V, on January 29, 1952, with 38 boys and six girls, with the first headmaster from Mfantsipim School, Cape Coast.

The school has a current population of 2,728 students as at the beginning of the 2020-2021 academic year, with girls now out numbering boys.

Mr Kenneth Dotse Agbomadzi, headmaster of the school recalled that earlier classes were held in buildings of Sekondi Old Hospital and was named Sekondi Day Secondary School…”the school was also referred to as the “Mfanstipim of the West.”

He mentioned that Fijai had since its establishment achieved numerous successes and made contributions to national development with some alumni who continued to excel in various fields of endeavour.

“In February 2022, this great school will be 70 years old.70 years of tremendous contribution to the development of Ghana and beyond is no mean achievement. Fijai Senior High has provided quality education to students from all walks of life.

We are gathered today to launch the 70th anniversary of this great school and to raise funds towards a befitting birthday gift for the school.” he added.

The headmaster told the gathering that Fijai SHS deserved a befitting school gate and a fence wall to protect its lands and property, and also to stop people from using the campus as a thoroughfare.

The President of Fijai Old Students Association (FOSA), Mr Bernard Baffour Awuah, said “Young Souls” were proud to be associated with the celebration of their alma mater, which laid the foundation of their personal development.

He said, the group would reflect on the vision of the school to place education closer to the people, meet the expectations of schooling and basic health, provide children with relevant skills ensure their future study and career opportunities and also ensure value for money.

Mr Awuah noted that Fijai deserved an ICT laboratory and an online E-library to enable it move in pace with the technology world.

Sharing his experiences and thoughts about Fijai SHS, the Omanhene of Essikado,Nana Kobina Nkestiah V, who spoke about the exploits of the pioneers said they cherished live honest lives and influence both academic and sports fields in Sekondi.

He said Fijai SHS provided education opportunities for people like the railway men whose children could not afford boarding school in Cape Coast.

Nana Nketsiah V continued “Fijai SHS was committed to Ghana. Today, those who command our lives are sending their children abroad.

We need to let the education sector grow. It’s a great occasion that Fijai is celebrating its 70 years.

We want Fijai SHS to go higher and higher. Let the young ones understand that we want to make it better. It’s a unique school and there are lot of stories to tell.”

The Western Regional Director of Education, Mrs Felicia Agyeibea Okai, acknowledged the great contributions of the pioneers including past and present students, saying the collective efforts of stakeholders of Fijai Senior High would continue to spur it to reach another enviable pedestal.

The Chairman of Fijai SHS Board, Nii Lante Cleland, was excited and said, he became associated with the school through the sports fraternity, adding “I am happy Fijai SHS is making history.”