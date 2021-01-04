Mr. Emmanuel Tweneboah, the Secretary to the Fijai Stool has called on residents and its communities to stay calm as the stool worked to rectify any upheavals.

“I must be clear to the public that there is no order as to the destoolment of Nana Barima Ekow Gyea II, as chief of Fijai, nor any guilty charges levelled against him by the kingmakers of Mbrayes Kokodo Ebiradze Royal family of Fijai”.

Mr Tweneboah said this when he addressed the media on the purported installation of One Daniel Dadzie also as chief of the traditional area while the former was still a legal occupant of the Fijai stool.

He described the action as “illegal and unlawful” since Nana Barima Ekow Guess II is still the lawful occupant and gazetted chief of the Fijai stool”.

“We cannot continue to allow any quarters to destroy our peace…let all be vigilant and collectively protect and preserve our heritage even for the generation unborn”, the stool secretary added.

Giving a background to the case, the stool secretary said various attempts by the said Daniel Dadzie to install himself as chief were aborted on many grounds by the Police and the Western Region House of Chiefs and it was therefore surprising that Dadzie could carry out his action despite various warnings.

“However, on Saturday, 26, December 2020, the said Daniel Dadzie carried out his purported installation in flagrant disregard to the caution given by the Police, ” he added.

Mr. Tweneboah therefore called the Regional Security Council, the House of Chiefs to act prompting to avert all security threats which could disturb the peace and stability of the area.