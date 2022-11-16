File disclosures – Court orders prosecution in Nana Agradaa case

An Accra Circuit Court has ordered prosecution in the case of Patricia Asiedu, aka Nana Agradaa to file disclosures.

Nana Agradaa is before Circuit Court 10 over alleged money doubling scam.

Facing charges of defrauding by false pretences and Charlatanic advertisement, Nana Agradaa, also known as Evangelist Mama Pat, Founder of Heaven Way Champion International Ministry, pleaded not guilty.

The Court admitted her to bail in the sum of GHC 150,000 with three sureties, one to be justified with a title deed.

The accused is still in custody as her lawyers prayed another court (Circuit Court 9) where she is standing trial on similar offence, to vary her bail terms.

The bail before Circuit Court 9 is GHS 50,000 with three sureties, who are to be public servants earning not less than GHS 2,000 a month.

Circuit Court 9 varied the bail terms to GHS 100,000 with five sureties, who are to be Ghanaians who have their fixed place of abodes in Accra and fixed businesses in Accra.

The Defence Counsel for Nana Agradaa, Mr Paul Asibi Abariga, who was before Circuit Court 10, this morning, said the accused was in custody because “we did not get what we wanted when we prayed for variation at Circuit Court 9” and that his client was yet to execute her bail.

The prosecution led by Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Sylvester Asare said because the accused was on bail, the police should be given one month to file the necessary documents.

The Circuit court 10 presided over by Mrs Evelyn Asamoah adjourned the matter to December 15.

Nana Agradaa in the second case, is alleged to have defrauded five persons.

The prosecution held that on October 5, 2022, Agradaa had advertised on Today’s TV and other social media platforms that she could double money.

The prosecution said Nana Agradaa in the said advertisement allegedly asked the public to attend an all night service at her Church at Weija in Accra for alleged money doubling.

The six complainants in the case and other 1,000 persons attended the said all night service and on the request of Agradaa, handed over huge sums of money to her, but she failed to double the money.

Agradaa is also before Circuit Court 9 over similar offence.