Filmmaker Agyapong to embark on a road safety campaign November 22

Renowned filmmaker Samuel White Agyapong will organize a road safety awareness campaign scheduled to come off on Monday, November 22, 2021 in Tesano, Accra.

After a series of advocacy for road safety and volunteerism on many traffic prone streets of Accra, the road safety campaigner last July received recognition at ‘African Icon Awards’ for his exploits on our roads.

In an interview, the renowned filmmaker said that this is an opportune time to increase sensitization of safety on our roads, especially the Christmas and New Year festivities draw closer.

“Christmas is around the corner, and this is the period we see a lot of reckless driving on our roads. So it is a better time to start reminding people of the importance of driving safely.

“So, to reach more people and let both the citizenry and authorities know that road accidents can be avoided, my team and I would be embarking on an awareness campaign on November 22,” he said.

Mr. Agyapong added that apart from being a concerned citizen, his recent recognition by the ‘African Icon Awards’ played a role in bringing his initiative to life.

“I have been talking on social media, helping in the streets, but I didn’t think some of these really influential bodies were watching me.

“So, when I was called and honored at the National Theatre by the ‘African Icon Awards’, it gave me some encouragement and also created a challenge at the same time, to do more for road safety”, he explained.