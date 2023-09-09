Final burial service held for late Ketasco NSMQ finalist  

Hundreds of mourners including traditional rulers, elders, Heads of Department, teachers, and students have gathered at the Keta Senior High Technical School Park for the final burial service for the late James Kwabla Edem Lutterodt.

The late James Kwabla Edem Lutterodt, was a Ketasco National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) finalist.

As of 08:00 hours on Saturday, the Ghana News Agency (GNA) observed a heavy presence of sympathisers from all walks of life including cultural troupes, past and present students, and religious leaders waiting to render their final respect to the brilliant departed 19-year-old boy.

The GNA also saw people taking vantage positions to ensure they witnessed every bit of activities.

Canopies and chairs have also been arranged for friends and sympathisers ostensibly to have a comfortable environment for the burial services to start, while security has also been beefed up to ensure law and order.

Mr Innocent August, the Headmaster of Ketasco, in an earlier encounter, said the school’s management and families of the deceased had made all the necessary arrangements for a successful and befitting burial service.

He indicated that a pre-burial service was held at the Tema Community One, Community Centre on Friday September 08.

“Internment would be held at Vui government cemetery after the burial services,” he added.

Lutterodt was a member of the 2021 Ketasco NSMQ squad, together with Bright Senyo Gadzo and Francisca Lamini, who raised the flags of Ketasco and Volta Region High as they remained the first Senior High School from the Region to make it to the finals.

Lutterodt, until his demise, was a Computer Science level 200 student at the University of Ghana.

His parents are Mr. Philip Lutterodt and Madam Lucy Tetteh and left behind six siblings.