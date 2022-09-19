Final Edition Of GNPC Ghana Fastest Human-2022 On September 24

The finals of the 2022 edition of the GNPC Ghana Fastest Human competition comes off at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium on Saturday, September 24, 2022.

The events to be competed are Under 15 (boys & girls), Under 18 (boys girls) and Seniors (men and women) 100 meters. It’s a free gate programme.

Olympian Reks Brobbey said the final event on Saturday with the President’s Cup at stake, in honour of Nana Addo Danquah Akuffo Addo who has supported the programme.

The inventor of the concept said so far it has been very successful as the programme has supported, motivated and groomed all the current best sprinters in the country like Joe Paul Amoah, T20 Yeboah, Ben Azamati, Edwin Gadayi, Grace Obuor and others.

The GNPC Ghana Fastest Human is sponsored by GCB, Adidas, Wrenco Printing, Indomie, Moringa King, Pippas Gym, Kriate Lync and Global Media Alliance.

The programme is also fully supported by the LOC for Accra 2023, Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC), Ghana Athletics Association (GAA) and National Sports Authority (NSA).