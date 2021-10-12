Final Funeral Rites Of Late Gomoa Fetteh Chief Not Called Off – Elders

The Paramount Chief of Gomoa Akyempim Traditional Area, Obirifo Ahunako Ahor II and the entire Chiefs and Queen mothers of Gomoa Fetteh and the Head of the Abor Twidan Royal Family vane refuted claims that the funeral arrangements of the late Chief of Gomoa Fetteh, Nana Abor Yamoah II has been called off.

According to them the funeral rites for the late Chief which was scheduled to begin on October 14 to October 17, 2021 will come off as scheduled.

They were responding to some media publication suggesting that the funeral rites have been called off due to some misunderstandings.

The Paramount Chief of Gomoa Akyempim Traditional Area, Obirifo Ahunako Ahor II and his elders have therefore indicated that, the machinations of some factions to create confusion and mayhem ahead of the final funeral rites of their late chief will not hold.

They averred that all the necessary preparations have been carried out leading to the burial of their late chief and that it is not true that the Chiefs and people of Gomoa Fetteh had called off the arrangements for the funeral.

They insisted that, the late Nana Abor Yamoah II was a legitimate and recognized chief during his time and will be accorded the necessary last respect he deserves, stressing that the final funeral rites will hold.

They also cautioned residents of Gomoa Fetteh to respect the ban on noise making and other bans leading to the performance of all funeral rites and traditional rites for their late chief.

