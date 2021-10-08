Final MTN Invitational Golf tourney on Saturday in Accra

The final series of the MTN invitational golf tournament is billed for Saturday, October 9, at the Bok Nam Kim Golf Club at Burma Camp in Accra.

The competition is part of activities lined up for the 25th anniversary of the telecommunication giants MTN.

The MTN invitational golf tourney would draw participation from about 80 golfers across the country and would be played under the theme “25years of Brightening Lives and Beyond”.

The golfers will compete for honours and prizes from MTN.

The play format is Stableford, and handicap allowance is open to players with official handicaps. Men (0 – 24) and Ladies (0 – 32).

According to the organizers, all COVID-19 safety protocols will be strictly adhered to.