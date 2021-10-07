Final Year Students Advised to Attain Higher Education

Final Year Students Adviced To Attain High Levels Of Education And Contribute To National Development President of the Accra Academy Old Boy’s Association(AAOBA), Mr. Kofi Amoa-Awuah has urged final year students to attain higher levels of education and contribute to the growth of the country.

Speaking at the Induction of Final Year Students into AAOBA as part of activities to mark the school’s 90th Anniversary celebration, he said, it was important to pursue higher academic laurels in Ghana and beyond and contribute their quota to national development.

“Completing Senior High School(SHS) is just the beginning of the academic journey as there are more to learn in order to become responsible citizens,” he stated.

He urged students to be focused, tackle challenges in the world outside school and utilize opportunities available to become better.

“There are challenges outside the walls of the Accra Academy which students would face but must be strong and deal with them in order to get to the top,” he stressed.

“Be passionate at all times and have the desire to solve problems in society instead of running away from challenges,” he stressed.

He also asked them to commit themselves to the growth of the school after completion.

Chairperson for the occasion,Nii Odartey Blankson also advised final year students to be disciplined and find a purpose for life regardless of the results they would attain in the final examinations.

“Do not let your results define what you would become in future. Go beyond the results,have a vision for life and attain your potentials,” he stated.

“Always network with classmates and be law abiding citizens of the country,” he added.

On his part, Headmaster of Accra Academy,Mr Emmanuel Ofoe Fiemawhle said the students were trained to live an easier life after school.

Now that they have attained the Bleoobi(Old students of Accra Academy) status, he said, they must carry along the values they had been imbibed in them.

“Values of the school including, selflessness, self discipline, sacrifice, hard work, perseverance, success and excellence must lead at all times,” he stated.

Caption: Mr Amoa-Awuah(left) performing the induction ceremony

Source Mamedia Ventures