Final Year Students Of Takoradi Technical University Exposed To Opportunities At Digital Job Fair

The Duapa Werkspace and CELLIBS Innovation Hub, in collaboration with the Ghana Tech Lab has organised a job fair to expose final year students of the Takoradi Technical University to opportunities in the digital space.

The fair, under the Base Innovation Programme, funded by Master Card Foundation, was on the theme: “Takoradi Digital Jobs fair”.

It would create an avenue for employers to find and connect with best talents in the Region and help them secure job opportunities.

The students would, in turn, have the opportunity to engage potential employers on requirements for job openings and the application processes.

The fair saw companies such as Amalitech Ghana, Direct Consultancy, L’aine Services and the Social Welfare making presentations on various topical tools needed from the modern employee.

Ms Ann Henrietta Appiah-Thompson, the Regional Manager of L’aine Services, called on the students to pay attention to details in developing a catchy curriculum vitae.

Mr Joshua Foli from Direct Consultancy sensitised them on the rudiments of entrepreneurship and the opportunities that come with the sector.

Mr Richard Botchway of Amalitech Ghana took them through opportunities for internships and scholarship in the technology space to take advantage of it.

Ms Lilian Iddrisu, an Officer of the Social Welfare Department, encouraged the students to liaise with the Department for skills training opportunities.

As part of the job fair, the students had their curriculum vitae reviewed.