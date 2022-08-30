Finally, Afena-Gyan leaves Italian club AS Roma

Ghanaian striker, Felix Afena-Gyan has bid farewell to Italian Serie A side, AS Roma as he joins newly promoted Italian Serie A side Cremonese on a five-year deal.

The forward joined AS Roma in January 2021 and had since been one of the promising young talents in the club, after he moved from the club’s junior side to the senior side.

The 19-year-old thanked the technical team and staff of the club for the support they gave him during his one and half year stay in Italy and having groomed him to be a prolific forward.

He again expressed his utmost gratitude to Jose Mourinho, head coach of AS Roma for believing in him since he joined the senior side.

The Black Stars striker further hailed his former teammates, fans of the club and some other staff of the club for the role they played in his growth.

“It was a huge honour to put on the Roma shirt,” he added.

Afena-Gyan after signing a five-year deal at U.S Cremonese, expressed how delighted he was to continue his development at the club and assured the fans of his vision to help the club achieve their goal.

The youngster made 22 appearances for AS Roma and scored two goals and also won the UEFA Europa Conference League with the club.

Afena-Gyan is still putting in much effort to make Ghana’s team to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.