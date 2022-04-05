Finally, Odartey Lamptey Wins Back His Luxurious East Legon Mansion

An Accra High Court has finally ruled that the former Anderlecht star can take possession of his house on Tuesday, 4th April 2022.

Lamptey has been renting since 2014 after the wife sued to claim the house following their divorce.

Odartey confirmed in an interview with Angel FM journalist Saddick Adams that he will be officially moving back to the house tomorrow despite the refusal of his ex-wife to vacate the place after the ruling.

Following the divorce, Lamptey parted away with his five bedroom house at Dome plus a sum of 400,000 cedis as alimony to the ex wife but Ms Gloria Lamptey insisted she wanted the East Legon House instead.

With the latest ruling on March 2, 2022 Odartey has been granted by the court to take back his house.

“This is a house I bought for $100,000 around 1998/1999 while playing in Germany so you can imagine. I was given one hour to leave the house when my ex wife filed for divorce. I’m extremely happy at this new ruling” Odartey told Accra based radio station Angel FM

The relationship between Odartey Lamptey and Gloria hit the rocks in 2013 after DNA results revealed that he was not the biological father of his three children after 20 years of marriage.

Lamptey insisted that he never asked his estranged wife to sleep with other men to get pregnant for him after allegations that he was impotent.

He now has two children with his partner, actress Ruweida Yakubu.

Lamptey owns the Golden Lions Soccer Academy and Glow Lamp International School.

Odartey Lamptey finally wins back his luxurious East Legon mansion after 8-year legal battle with Ex Wife.