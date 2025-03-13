Finance and Energy Ministers Strengthen Ties to Tackle Ghana’s Energy Challenges

Finance Minister Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson has engaged in high-level discussions with Energy and Green Transition Minister John Abdulai Jinapor to address Ghana’s pressing energy sector challenges.

During a courtesy visit on Wednesday, March 12, Dr. Forson met with Mr. Jinapor to explore collaborative solutions for stabilizing and improving the country’s energy supply. Their discussions centered on securing sustainable funding, enhancing efficiency, and advancing Ghana’s energy transition agenda.

Announcing the meeting on Facebook, Mr. Jinapor described Dr. Forson as a trusted colleague and emphasized the significance of their dialogue.

“We discussed the key challenges in the energy sector and strategies to overcome them,” he stated.

The engagement signals a proactive approach by the government to strengthen inter-ministerial cooperation, ensuring that financial planning aligns with Ghana’s energy policies. With the energy sector facing critical financing gaps, this collaboration is expected to yield strategic measures to sustain power generation and drive economic growth.