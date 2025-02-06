Finance Expert Proposes Transforming DBG into Women’s Development Bank

Enyonam Adzo Apetorgbor, a prominent finance expert, has urged the Ghanaian government to convert the Development Bank Ghana (DBG) into a Women’s Development Bank (WDB) to address the country’s development financing needs more effectively.

According to Apetorgbor, such a transformation would not only enhance financial inclusion but also position Ghana as a leader in gender-responsive economic policies.

Apetorgbor argued that a Women’s Development Bank would provide tailored financial solutions to women entrepreneurs, particularly those running small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). She highlighted the persistent challenges women face in accessing credit, including high collateral requirements and gender-based lending biases, which often hinder their business growth. By focusing on women, the bank could unlock significant economic potential, as studies show women reinvest up to 90 percent of their income into their families and communities, creating a multiplier effect that drives GDP growth, job creation, and poverty reduction.

The finance expert also critiqued DBG’s current wholesale banking model, describing it as lacking the sectoral depth needed to deliver transformative change. She suggested that merging its mandate into a Women’s Development Bank would streamline operations, eliminate inefficiencies, and provide clearer policy direction. This shift, she said, would align Ghana with global trends, as international financial institutions like the International Finance Corporation (IFC), the African Development Bank (AfDB), UN Women, and the World Bank increasingly prioritise funding for women-focused financial programs.

Apetorgbor emphasised that establishing a WDB would attract significant concessional capital and technical support from these global institutions, further bolstering Ghana’s economic development. To facilitate the transition, she proposed a comprehensive review of existing legislation and policies to align DBG’s structure with a gender-focused mandate. She also recommended reallocating resources to fund women-owned enterprises and forming strategic partnerships with international donors and investors to expand the bank’s capital base.

Calling on the Minister of Finance to consider the proposal as a strategic policy decision, Apetorgbor stressed that a Women’s Development Bank would not only strengthen financial inclusion but also accelerate sustainable national development. “This is not just about empowering women; it’s about unlocking the full potential of Ghana’s economy,” she said. “A gender-focused bank would be a game-changer for our development trajectory.”

As Ghana continues to grapple with economic challenges, Apetorgbor’s proposal offers a compelling vision for leveraging gender-responsive financing to drive growth and inclusivity. Whether the government will adopt this innovative approach remains to be seen, but the idea has already sparked a critical conversation about the role of women in shaping the nation’s economic future.