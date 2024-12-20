Finance Minister Amin Adams to Present Mini-Budget Amid Economic Challenges

Finance Minister Amin Adams is set to present a mini-budget in Parliament today, December 20, 2024, at a critical time when Ghana is grappling with rising inflation and mounting debt.

The mini-budget is expected to outline the government’s plans to address these economic challenges while aiming to boost growth in the first quarter of 2025.

As the government faces pressure to implement reforms, several Members of Parliament from the National Democratic Congress (NDC) have shared their expectations for the mini-budget. They are particularly looking for measures that will directly benefit ordinary Ghanaians, including possible tax cuts and increased social spending. There is also keen interest in hearing how the government plans to address the country’s escalating debt burden.

Investors and economic analysts will be closely monitoring the mini-budget, as it will provide valuable insight into the government’s economic strategies for the upcoming year. The presentation is expected to have a substantial impact on the trajectory of Ghana’s economic recovery and stability.