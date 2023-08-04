Finance Minister asked to present report on Debt Restructuring Programme

Mr. Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, the Speaker of Parliament, on Thursday directed the Finance Minister to appear before Parliament’s Committee of Finance to report on the Government’s Debt Restructuring Programme.

He noted that the Finance Committee, together with the Ministry of Finance, would deliberate on the report, and then the Committee would now submit what they had in the form of a report to the House for consideration and either adoption or rejection by the House.

The Speaker gave the directive following a Motion by Dr Cassiel Ato Baah Forson, the Minority Leader, requesting that the House asked the Finance Minister to present to Parliament, Government’s Debt Restructuring Programme for consideration.

It would be recalled that Mr Ken Ofori-Atta, the Finance Minister, in the Budget Statement presented to Parliament on November 24th, announced that the Government would undertake a debt operation programme.