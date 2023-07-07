Finance Minister asked to release funds to Works and Housing Ministry

The Works and Housing Committee of Parliament has appealed to the Finance Minister to, as a matter of urgency, release funds to the Ministry of Works and Housing for the ongoing construction works and desilting of storm drains.

This, Mr. Isaac Kwame Asiamah, the Chairman of the Works and Housing Committee of Parliament, said was very critical in mitigating the flooding situations in major cities of the country.

The Chairman made the appeal at a day’s tour of flood-prone areas and inspection of ongoing construction works on major storm drains within the Great Accra Region.

Dr John Kissi, Acting Executive Director of the Ghana Hydrological Authority, conducted the Committee around the flood-prone areas and major storm drains within the Greater Accra Region.

The Committee inspected the level of silt in the Odaw River, and ongoing construction works on storm drains at the Obetsebi Lamptey interchange, both in the Accra Metropolis.

It also toured floodplain areas around the Ponpon River in the Ga South Municipality and ongoing construction works on storm drains at Old Barrier on the main Accra-Kasoa Road in the Ngleshie Amanfro Constituency .

The Committee also inspected the Lafa River in the Ablekuma North Constituency of the Greater Accra Region.

At the Ga South Municipality, the Committee urged the Municipal Chief Executive, Mr Joseph Nyarni Stephen to ensure that the Assembly stopped people from putting up illegal structures close to the banks of the Ponpon River, which was a flood-prone area.

Speaking to the press at the end of tour, Mr. Isaac Kwame Asiamah, the Chairman of the Works, and Housing Committee of Parliament, said the causes of floods were heavy rainfall, lack of drains and poor environmental attitude of Ghanaians.

He noted that the biggest challenge was the poor environmental attitude; saying, “indiscipline all over the place…. We see clearly that people have built on wetlands, flood-prone areas, and floodplains.

He noted that when people build on water ways and on floodplains, when it rains, the water would find its way into their houses to cause damage and destruction of lives and properties.

He said floods would destroy bridges and road networks, which would have serious economic consequences for the nation.

He said the impact of flooding on the economy was huge and that agriculture was being affected; declaring that flooding was a major issue that the nation needs to resolve.

“We have all witnessed some investments made by Governments over the years, this Government, we are told has invested so far about GHC450 million on flood control measures, but at least we need to do more,” the Chairman said.

“We are pleading that although we have other competing demands, if we are not careful, whatever we have achieved in this country – agriculture, road sector, railways sector, everything can be destroyed within a single day by flooding,” he added.

Mr. Vincent Oppong Asamoah, Ranking Member of the Works and Housing Committee of Parliament, urged the Government to prioritise the construction of storm drains in major cities of the country to help save lives and properties.

Madam Sheila Penelope Bartels, Member of Parliament (MP) for Ablekuma North and a Member of the Works and Housing Committee, said the Lafa River usually got flooded in the rainy season, thus, threatening lives and properties of communities within its banks.

She appealed to the Ministry of Works and Housing to construct a storm drain in the area to help protect houses along the banks of the river from erosion and to help save lives and property during the rainy season.

“I am speaking on behalf of the residents, and we want to avoid any life-threatening situation, if anything can be done about it.”

Mr. Sampson Ahi, National Democratic Congress (NDC) MP for Bodi and a Member of the Works and Housing Committee, also appealed to the Finance Minister to always ensure that funds were released on time for speedy execution of projects.

Mr. Joseph Nyarni Stephen, the Ga South Municipal Chief Executive, stressed that the Municipal Assembly had not granted any permit to those who were building in flood-prone areas.

He assured the Committee that the Municipal Assembly would take the necessary steps to address the situation.